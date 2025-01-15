Mariners Announce AquaSox Staff for 2025 Season

EVERETT, WA: Seattle Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto, Director of Player Development Justin Toole, and Vice President of High Performance and Medical Rob Scheidegger announced today the High-A Everett AquaSox staff for the 2025 season:

Zach Vincej, Manager

Jordan Cowan, Hitting Coach

Matt Carasiti, Pitching Coach

Hecmart Nieves, Bench Coach

Max Miller, Strength and Conditioning Coach

Stephanie McLain, Athletic Trainer

Vincej (vince-EE) joins High-A Everett after leading the Class-A Modesto Nuts to back-to-back California League Championships during his two years as skipper from 2023-24. Following his most recent title run, Vincej was named Baseball America's 2024 Minor League Manager of the Year.

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to lead these men this season in Everett. I am excited to work with my staff to help our players compete at a high level and grow on and off the field."

Prior to his successful run as Modesto manager, Vincej served as a coach for Triple-A Tacoma in 2022 and prior to his coaching career, the former infielder played 8 seasons (2012-19) in the minor leagues and appeared in 10 Major League games between Cincinnati (2017) and Seattle (2018). Vincej was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 37th round of the 2012 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Pepperdine University (CA). He won a Rawlings Minor League Gold Glove Award for his play at shortstop with Double-A Pensacola (CIN) in 2016 and made his Major League debut with the Reds on September 1, 2017.

Cowan (COW-in) joins Everett in his second season as a full-time coach, serving as hitting coach for Class-A Modesto in 2024. Prior to his full-time coaching career, Cowan served as a player-coach in the Mariners organization in 2023. The former infielder played 9 seasons of minor league ball (2013-19, '21-22), including 8 in the Mariners system. He was an AquaSox for parts of three seasons (2014-16). The Kent native was selected by Seattle in the 37th round of the 2013 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Kentlake High School.

Carasiti (care-uh-SET-ee) begins his first year as a coach after pitching in the big leagues with the Colorado Rockies last season. The 33-year-old former pitcher appeared in 53 Major League games between the Rockies (2016, '23-24) and Mariners (2019), also pitching in Japan for the Yakult Swallows (2018) and appearing in 331 career minor league games across 14 seasons (2011-24) as a professional. Carasiti was a 6th round selection by Colorado in the 2012 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of St. John's University (NY). He split last season in the Rockies and Atlanta Braves organizations, appearing in his final big-league game for Colorado on June 7, 2024.

Nieves (heck-mart nee-YEV-es) enters his fourth season in the Mariners organization and his first with Everett, after serving as a coach with Class-A Modesto in each of the last two seasons. In 2022, he served as a coach for the Rookie Dominican Summer League Mariners. Prior to joining the organization, he served as a baseball operations assistant in the Dominican Republic for the Detroit Tigers. Nieves played baseball at Ottawa University (KS) from 2017-18.

Miller enters his second season with the Mariners, last season he served as the strength and conditioning coach for the Arizona Complex League Mariners. Previously he was an assistant strength and conditioning coach in the Boston Red Sox organization in 2023. McLain returns for her third season in Everett, also her third in the organization after spending time in the Baltimore Orioles system in 2022.

Everett will open their 2025 campaign in Spokane for a three-game series against the Indians (April 4-6). Their first home series will be a six-game series against the Hillsboro Hops (April 8-13).

