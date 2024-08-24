Sports stats



Ottawa RedBlacks

Mardner Brings Life to TD Place, Goes 64-Yards to Give RedBlacks the Lead: CFL

August 24, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video


Nick Mardner runs 64-yards to the end zone, followed by a successful two-point conversion, bringing the REDBLACKS to a 20-17 lead over the BC Lions.
