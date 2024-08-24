Stamps Sign Worthy and Roberts

August 24, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Calgary Stampeders have signed American receiver Chandler Worthy and American linebacker Jacob Roberts.

Chandler Worthy

#89

Receiver

College: Troy

Height: 5.08

Weight: 177

Born: Sept. 15, 1993

Birthplace: Griffin, GA

American

Worthy is a veteran of 45 regular-season games in the Canadian Football League with the Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes. He has 5,633 career all-purpose yards including 3,156 kickoff-return yards, 1,663 punt-return yards, 315 missed-field goal return yards, 461 receiving yards and 38 rushing yards.

Worthy has scored seven touchdowns in the CFL - four on receptions, two on kickoff returns and one on a punt return.

In 2022 with the Alouettes, Worthy was the team's nominee and the East Division finalist for the CFL's Most Outstanding Special Teams Player award as he racked up 1,824 return yards including 1,220 and two touchdowns on kickoffs, 547 on punts and 57 on missed field goals.

In college, the Griffin, Ga., native played 45 games over four seasons at Troy. He scored 14 career touchdowns for the Trojans including 11 receiving, one rushing and two on kickoff returns. Worthy had 137 career catches for 1,767 yards, 34 carries for 176 yards and 81 kickoff returns for 1,919 yards.

He was named the first-team all-Sun Belt Conference kick returner following his senior season after returning 27 kickoffs for 704 yards (an average of 26.1 yards) and two scores.

Jacob Roberts

#48

Linebacker

College: Wake Forest

Height: 6.00

Weight: 228

Born: Sept. 20, 2001

Birthplace: Charlotte, NC

American

Roberts attended rookie mini-camps with the National Football League's Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints earlier this year.

Collegiately, Roberts played his senior season at Wake Forest, appearing in 12 games and making nine starts for the Demon Deacons. He recorded 83 tackles including 10 tackles for loss, six sacks and two forced fumbles.

Roberts transferred to Wake Forest after three seasons at North Carolina A&T. In 32 career games for the Aggies, Roberts made 218 tackles including 29.5 tackles for loss, and also had 9.5 sacks, five interceptions, one fumble recovery and six blocked kicks. He was a second-team conference all-star in each of his three years at North Carolina A&T.

In another transaction, the Stampeders have placed American defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed Jr. on the suspended list.

