Marc Savard Named Assistant Coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs

June 24, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires would like to congratulate former Head Coach Marc Savard on his new role with the Maple Leafs.

The 46-year-old spent the 2023-24 season as an assistant with the Calgary Flames before mutually parting ways with the club on May 22.

The 13-year NHL veteran was charged with leading Calgary's power play, among his various duties while with the Flames. In his one year with the team, their power play finished as the 24th-ranked unit in the NHL.

He was previously an assistant coach under Berube with the St. Louis Blues in 2019-20. Savard was brought in as a power-play specialist and helped St. Louis produce the third-most efficient power play in the NHL in 2019-20 at 24.3 per cent.

Savard joined the Spitfires the following season and guided the Spitfires to Game 7 of the Ontario Hockey League championship in 2022 and back-to-back Western Conference regular-season titles. The club also led the league in offence in both seasons.

Savard left after two seasons with the Spitfires, where he compiled an 88-35-8-4 record (.695 winning percentage), to join the Calgary Flames as an assistant coach last June.

In 807 career NHL games, Savard scored 206 goals and 706 points. He spent his playing career with the New York Rangers, Flames, Atlanta Thrashers and Boston Bruins.

