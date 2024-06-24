Goaltender Jason Schaubel Signs an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with Kitchener

Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers announced today that goaltender Jason Schaubel (Shaw-bull), the Rangers' fifth-round pick (97th overall) in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection, has committed to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the club. Schaubel joins the Rangers following a stellar season with the Barrie Jr. Colts U16 team.

"We are very excited to welcome Jason to our organization," said Kitchener Rangers General Manager Mike McKenzie. "We feel he has the ability to be a top-tier goalie in our league and was at the top of our draft list all season. We look forward to seeing Jason continue his development in Kitchener."

Standing at 6-foot and weighing 160 pounds, Schaubel has proven to be a large presence in the net. During the regular season, he had an impressive 0.86 goals-against average (GAA) and seven shutouts over 22 games. His performance extended into the playoffs, where he maintained a 0.54 GAA through five games, boasting a .972 save percentage (SV%) in this year's OHL Cup.

Schaubel's efforts did not go unnoticed. He was awarded the OMHA U16 Best Goals-Against Average for his exceptional season, a testament to his skill and hard work between the pipes.

"Signing with the Rangers feels great, there is no better place to play junior hockey," says Jason Schaubel. "Kitchener is a premium organization that I'm excited to be a part of. Looking forward to getting started this fall!"

Schaubel will suit up in number 39 for the Rangers!

