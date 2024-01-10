Manager Patrick Anderson Returns in 2024 as Chiefs Announce Coaching Staff

Peoria, IL - Manager Patrick Anderson, who led the Chiefs to the Midwest League Playoffs in 2023, is set to return for his third season as skipper, the parent club St. Louis Cardinals announced Wednesday.

Anderson, 51, will become the sixth manager to lead the club for three seasons, making him tied for the longest-tenured manager in franchise history. The former catcher has recorded more than 600 wins in his managerial career, spanning nine seasons. Peoria's September 12 postseason win against Cedar Rapids marked the club's first playoff win since 2018. Prior to joining the Cardinals, Anderson previously spent seven seasons in the Washington Nationals organization.

Pitching Coach Edwin Moreno also returns for his third season. Moreno broke into the coaching ranks after making 19 Major League appearances with the San Diego Padres in 2009. Under Moreno, the Chiefs posted a 3.84 earned run average a season ago, the second lowest Midwest League. In each of the last two seasons, the Chiefs have also had the Cardinals Minor League Pitcher of the Year on the roster.

Elvis Rodriguez joins the Chiefs staff after spending the last two seasons as a member of the Houston Astros organization. Rodriguez will serve as the club's hitting coach. He also spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Will Peterson will be the fourth coach on the Chiefs staff. Peterson served in the same role at Triple-A Memphis in 2023. He previously spent time with the Duluth Huskies of the Northwoods League. In 2022, he was the interim head coach at the College of Saint Scholastica (MN).

Athletic Trainer Paden Eveland is back for his third season with the Chiefs. Last season, Eveland was named the Midwest League Athletic Trainer of the Year, in a vote conducted by his peers throughout the league. Eveland joined the Cardinals organization in 2020.

Strength and Conditioning Coach Campbell Quirk joins the Chiefs following two seasons at Single-A Palm Beach in the same role.

An affiliate fellow will be named at a later date to round out the 2024 staff.

The Chiefs open their 2024 season on Friday, April 5 in Appleton, Wisconsin. The home opener is set for Tuesday, April 9 against the Beloit SkyCarp.

