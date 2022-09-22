Manager Mark Mason Leaves York Revolution

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution today announced the resignation of Mark Mason, who served as team manager for nine seasons and led the team to an Atlantic League Championship.

"It's been an honor and privilege to serve first as the York Revolution's pitching coach and ultimately the manager for the past 13 years," Mason said. "I'm proud of the many accomplishments we achieved during my tenure here. I would like to thank the ownership group, front office staff, my coaches - especially Enohel Polanco - the medical staff, the many players, and the fans for all they've contributed and sacrificed to make this amazing experience one I will never forget. I wish the organization great success moving forward. Thank you, and go Revs!"

Mason recorded 606 wins as the Revolution skipper, the most in team history and the fourth highest in Atlantic League history. He was one of only two managers in the league to break the 600-win mark, was the longest-tenured manager in Revolution history, and had the second longest continuous stint with one franchise in league history.

Mason led the team to the 2017 league championship, one of four postseason appearances as manager. He was named the league's 2014 Manager of the Year and managed All-Star teams in 2018 and 2019.

Before succeeding Andy Etchebarren as Revolution manager, he served three years as the team's pitching coach, amassing a league-best 221-183 record in that time and contributing to the team's championship wins in 2010 and 2011 and its 2012 trip to the postseason.

"Mark and I started the same season, and it has been a true partnership the whole way, said Revolution President Eric Menzer. "There was plenty to celebrate - three championships, and hundreds of thrilling moments. What most people don't see is what Mark does off the field, all winter - building a team and working with the office staff to plan the dozens of administrative details that make a baseball team go. Mark is a gentleman, through and through. I appreciate what he has brought to the York community and his contribution to Revs Time. He has made us proud by helping 10 players get to the height of Major League Baseball after playing here in York. I have been privileged to learn about the intricacies of the game through his eyes. Mark will be forever appreciated in York for bringing winning and exciting baseball to our Revs family."

