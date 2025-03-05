Mammoth Place Forward Zed Williams on Season-Ending Injured Reserve

March 5, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization placed forward Zed Williams on the Season-Ending Injured Reserve List after the Silver Creek, New York native has been scheduled to undergo surgery.

Injured during the first quarter of Colorado's eventual 14-7 final to the Las Vegas Desert Dogs last month, Williams was initially moved to the squad's Injured Reserve List.

Opting into surgery, which will be completed later this week, Williams is now set to miss the remainder of the league's 2024-25 campaign recovering from said operation.

"Unfortunately, Zed sustained a season-ending Achilles injury during our matchup against the Desert Dogs and is expected to miss the remainder of the season," Mammoth General Manager Brad Self shared.

"Zed is one of the most physically dominant players in our game. We wish him a successful recovery and will miss his presence in the locker room and on the turf.

Having produced 33 points (15g, 18a) during his first nine appearances this season, Williams continued to team up with Ryan Lee, Connor Kelly and Tyson Gibson as one of the league's most-talented set of right-handed finishers.

Originally chipping in 45 points (20g, 25a) in 16 games played during the squad's eventual championship-capturing regular season slate, Williams stepped up in a HUGE way during the team's postseason run, adding 37 points (20g, 17a) in a mere seven appearances.

Solidified as one of the team's top scoring options ever since, he's recorded 71 points (37g, 34a) during the team's return to the NLL Finals in 2023-24 (chipping in a clutch 28 points (12g, 16a) throughout the postseason), later following it up with 55 points (30g, 25a) last season.

