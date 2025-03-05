Player Transactions

The Albany FireWolves have placed Jackson Nishimura on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Ben MacDonnell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player John Piatelli on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Albany FireWolves have released Carson Moyer from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Carson Moyer to the Practice Player List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Zed Williams on the Injured Reserve List-Season Ending from the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Anthony Joaquim from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Kevin Lynch on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Brad McCulley on the Evaluation List from the Hold Out List.

