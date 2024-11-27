Mammoth Forward Eli McLaughlin Receives Regional, National Tom Longboat Awards

DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) are proud to salute Mammoth forward Eli McLaughlin for his recent recognition at the National Indigenous Sports Gala.

Originally receiving a Regional Tom Longboat Award representing his home province of British Columbia for his standout efforts playing the sport of lacrosse, he later accepted the night's largest honors, receiving a National Tom Longboat Award as one of two athletes honored for their journeys.

The first-of-its-kind grand celebration took place on the traditional and unceded territory of the Anishinaabe Algonquin Nation in Ottawa, Ontario, hosted by the Aboriginal Sport Circle (ASC) with support from the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity & Recreation Council (I-SPARC).

Nominated for his exceptional on-field talent on display between May 31, 2023 and May 2023, 2024, McLaughlin was primarily recognized for his time spent with the Haudenosaunee Nation during their Bronze Medal-capturing run at the 2023 World Lacrosse Men's Championship in San Diego, California last summer.

Tipping the scales in his favor when considered for the National award, his efforts excelling with the Colorado Mammoth and Peterborough Lakers of Major Series Lacrosse (MSL) made him an extremely fitting candidate for consideration.

"Eli has grown into a role model and leader on our team - not only for people who watch Eli play but also for his teammates. He takes being a professional athlete very seriously and does not take it for granted how fortunate he is to be able to do what he does," Mammoth General Manager Brad Self said.

"I know early in his career he played the game because he loved it and wasn't aware necessarily of his responsibility as a role model. He now understands that responsibility and is proud to influence people in a positive way through the spotlight he has on him as a star lacrosse player."

Racking up a career-high and team-leading 93 points (43g, 50a) in 18 games played during the NLL's 2023-24 campaign, he paced Colorado in goals, assists and outright scoring during his ninth season sporting the Mammoth crest. Officially passing lacrosse legend John Grant Jr. to become the franchise's all-time leading goal scorer mid-season, McLaughlin now looks to chase down the overall scoring record this season, a feat he's on pace for after averaging 86 points each of the past three seasons.

With the ceremony taking place last weekend, McLaughlin was scheduled to be participating in the team's final week of Training Camp. All-star forwards don't often miss out on ramp-up sessions.

And while McLaughlin very much would've liked to be with his Mammoth teammates in Oakville, Ontario, over the weekend for the team's final preseason skirmish against the Rochester Knighthawks, he understood how important this moment was. Attending wasn't an option.

Accepting his awards before giving a heartfelt speech, McLaughlin took the next step in continuing to represent not only his family, people, Nation and Haudenosaunee squad, but his Colorado Mammoth family and all those who helped raise the young gentlemen to become the man he is today.

ASC shared the following sentiment on its social media platforms Sunday:

"Congratulations to the recipient of the National Tom Longboat Award, Eli McLaughlin!

Your dedication, passion, and incredible achievements are an inspiration to all. This recognition celebrates not just your athletic prowess, but your commitment to the spirit of community, culture, and perseverance. We're so proud of you and can't wait to see what's next in your journey!"

- Aboriginal Sport Circle on Instagram.

Most recently representing the Haudenosaunee Nation during this past fall's 2024 World Lacrosse tournament, McLaughlin continues to embrace his past, present and future in appreciating The Creator's Game while serving as a role model to young athletes around the world.

