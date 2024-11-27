NLL Top Things to Know: Week 1

The long-anticipated start to the 2024-25 National Lacrosse League season is finally here! Faceoff Weekend begins Friday with an intra-province rivalry between the Toronto Rock and Ottawa Black Bears followed by Vancouver Warriors at Colorado Mammoth.

First Battle of Ontario - The Ottawa Black Bears will play their inaugural game on Friday at 7 pm ET on NLL Friday Night TSN when they host the Toronto Rock at Canadian Tire Centre. Formerly the New York Riptide, the team will be looking to make the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

O'Neill's Debut - After becoming the fourth player to be selected first overall in both the NLL and its outdoor professional counterpart, former Duke star Brennan O'Neill will make his highly-anticipated debut for the Philadelphia Wings as they travel to take on the San Diego Seals on Sunday at 6 pm ET on ESPN2.

Mammoth Look to Bounce Back - Following a disappointing 2023-24 season in which the team missed the postseason for the first time in over a decade, the Colorado Mammoth will look to bounce back starting Friday when they host the Vancouver Warriors at 9:30 pm ET.

Youth Movement - After an improbable run to the NLL Finals last season, the Albany FireWolves open the season at home against the Saskatchewan Rush on Saturday at 7 pm ET. They'll be led by the 2023- 24 Rookie of the Year Alex Simmons (38 goals, 58 assists), who finished last season with the second- most points by a rookie in League history. He's joined by fellow ROY finalist Tye Kurtz.

More Albany Star Power - Dyson Williams, the FireWolves' #1 pick in the 2023 NLL Entry Draft, is also set to make his NLL debut. His father, Shawn Williams, had an impressive 17-year career in the NLL and now serves as the General Manager and Head Coach of the Las Vegas Desert Dogs.

Playing the Fields - After posting back-to-back 100-point seasons, Rochester's Connor Fields will be looking to help the team to a fast start when the Knighthawks host the Las Vegas Desert Dogs on Saturday at 7 pm ET.

OTHER NEWS

New Streaming Service - Ahead of the 2024-25 season, the NLL launched NLL+, a free global streaming service. Fans across the globe can enjoy more NLL action, full-game replays, and other exclusive content. Learn more and sign up here.

NLL Friday Night TSN - The League recently announced Friday night as the new home for the NLL on TSN. The schedule features 17 Friday night contests including this weekend's Ottawa-Toronto matchup.

