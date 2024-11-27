Knighthawks Open 2024-25 Season Saturday against Las Vegas

November 27, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Knighthawks open the 2024-25 National Lacrosse League season on Saturday, Nov. 30 when they host the Las Vegas Desert Dogs at Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena.

The first 5,000 fans will receive a magnet schedule, courtesy of Nissan, while the Knighthawk Hazy IPA makes it return to and will be available all season long at The Blue Cross Arena.

Tickets for the Home Opener and every Knighthawks home game for the 2024-25 regular season start at just $10.

The team also announced today the continuation of their broadcast partnership with iHeartMedia, keeping Big 107.3 FM the exclusive flagship radio station for all 18 regular-season Knighthawks games during the 2024-25 National Lacrosse League season.

Craig Rybczynski will return as the play-by-play broadcaster for the Knighthawks, marking his remarkable 23rd season calling National Lacrosse League games. Rybczynski, who remains the longest-tenured broadcaster in NLL history, was named the 2019-20 recipient of the Tom Borrelli Award as the NLL's Media Member of the Year for his efforts during the team's inaugural campaign.

The Voice of the Knighthawks added another impressive milestone to his illustrious two-decade career last season when he called his NLL-record 400th consecutive broadcast on April 13 against the Toronto Rock.

Joining Rybczynski again will be longtime broadcast partner and color analyst Brendan McDaniels, who brings over 20 years of experience to the broadcasts, as well as sideline reporter Griffin Della Penna.

Fans can access the broadcasts online at www.big1073.com and on mobile devices by downloading the iHeartRadio app at iHeartRadio.com. As part of the season-long partnership, the team will host weekly on-air ticket giveaways for each home game as well as the opportunity to win other prizes.

Knighthawks players, coaches, and management personnel will continue to make regularly scheduled interview appearances on iHeartMedia programming throughout the season.

Knighthawks single-game tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.rochesterknighthawks.com or by phone by calling 585-454-5335. Season Ticket Memberships start as low as $20 per seat per game depending on seating location. For more information, visit www.rochesterknighthawks.com/memberships.

