Fields Named Gatorade Canada NLL Player of the Week for Week 16

March 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The National Lacrosse League announced today that Rochester Knighthawks forward Connor Fields has been named the Gatorade Canada NLL Player of the Week for Week 16 of the 2024-25 season.

A week after putting up 11 points in a dominating 21-13 win over Las Vegas in Week 15, Fields nearly duplicated the effort, becoming the just the first American-born player in NLL history to post three consecutive 100-point seasons thanks to a five-goal, 10-point showing in the 18-8 win over the Ottawa Black Bears. Fields also finished with a team-high 19 shots on goal, coming up just two short of his own single-game franchise record, while leading Rochester to its fourth straight win and sixth on the road.

Fields, who's now seventh all-time in scoring amongst American-born players, is just the second player overall to record three straight 100-point seasons, joining Buffalo's Dhane Smith. On pace to finish the 2024-25 campaign with 120 points or more, he will become just the fourth player in league history to have registered three or more 110-point seasons, a list that includes Mark Matthews, Shawn Evans and Smith.

Fields, who earns the weekly honors for the second time this season, reclaimed the NLL scoring lead with his 10-point effort, increasing his production to 105 points through 15 games this season. He's also second in goals (38) and third in assists while continuing to pace the league with 208 shots on goal. Additionally, he leads all NLL forwards with 128 loose ball recoveries.

In 82 career NLL games with Rochester, Buffalo and San Diego, Fields has amassed 453 points (198+255) and 616 loose ball recoveries in addition to 26 points (10+16) in nine career postseason appearances.

The 6-foot-0, 180-pound forward was originally a first-round selection (10th overall) of the San Diego Seals in the 2018 National Lacrosse League Entry Draft.

