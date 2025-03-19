Player Transactions

March 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release


The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Michael Sowers on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have released Steve DelleMonache from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Ethan O'Connor from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Dan Coates on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

