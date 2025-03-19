Mammoth Salute Athletic Trainer Mishaal Amjad Amidst Women's History Month Celebration

March 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DENVER - A quick glance at the Colorado Mammoth bench paints a certain picture: a squad of professionals hungry to continue the chase for an ever-coveted championship.

And while she plays a very large role in ensuring each of the team's 20-some men are healthy, focused and ready to roll, the team's Athletic Trainer, Mishaal Amjad, remains the lone woman on the bench.

Not just the only woman, but the only South Asian and Muslim representative amongst nearly three dozen bodies on any given gameday.

Quite the reputation to live up to - or standard to set, one would imagine.

But when Amjad is in her element, she feels locked in as a member of the team while recognizing her role and presence painting a different picture.

One for young ladies, aspiring sports medicine professionals and minorities, just the same.

"One hundred percent, I'm part of the team. While working with the Mammoth, I have felt a sense of belonging. I also get to work and travel with some amazing men and women, which has been a lot of fun. I haven't really thought about being the only woman on the bench. I think I just get in the zone and focus on the game. I think more about how to see past all the tall people on the bench," Amjad shared with a laugh.

"For me, there's a bigger picture. I'm not just representing women but also an ethnicity and religion as well. At times, it can feel like a lot on my shoulders but then I think about the kind of clinician that I want to be and I lean towards that goal and do my job with pride and a smile on my face."

As the Colorado Mammoth, alongside the entire Kroenke Sports & Entertainment family, continue to celebrate Women's History Month, it was hard not to feature Amjad in this year's zoom-in, as March also serves as National Athletic Training Month.

While her family is from the greater New Jersey area, she was born in Chicago, Illinois, as her father was completing his residency for what blossomed into both a star-studded career for the family and pathway for Amjad to pursue, herself.

"I was always interested in science, medicine, health care. My dad is a physician and my mom was a science teacher and studied biology in college. I grew up with a lot of love for the sciences." Amjad shared.

"Both of my parents, especially my dad, encouraged me to start my doctorate. They have supported me and my siblings in our academic journeys. I really look up to my dad for continuing his academic pursuits, most recently going back to school to complete his master's at Dartmouth. You can say education is really important in my family."

A bit undecided as to which ventures she wanted to initially pursue, she found herself weighing some options when she arrived to Rutgers University for her undergrad.

"Going into college, I was undecided. I had no idea what I wanted to do. I had actually gotten into the engineering school, too. I didn't have one thing I was passionate about and felt like there were so many different options. I joined the Rutgers School of Arts and Science so I could explore those options. In my first semester, I took an "Introduction to Exercise Science" course and loved the aspects of combining sports and science together. That's where it started," she shared.

Eventually forced to choose between PT (Physical Therapy) school and Athletic Training, she decided to stick with Athletic Training as the first pieces of her career path were set.

Receiving an opportunity to work within the sporting world for the first time, it was during an internship with Princeton where she confirmed her interest in working with athletes.

Exiting the Big 10 university with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science & Sport Studies with a concentration in Applied Kinesiology, she was off to grad school as she continued to chase down her dreams.

Making a stop at Boston University, where she earned a Master of Science in Athletic Training, she had the opportunity to embrace clinic hours every semester, so she found herself working with the BU men's soccer team and several other squads at the university.

Later contributing to clinics within MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) as her rolodex of contacts and fellow professionals only expanded, Amjad spent some time assisting the school's track athletes and contributing towards spring football efforts as well.

Continuing to gain some new experience while networking with folks around the region, she also found herself interning at the University of Maryland, where she worked with the university's football squad and both (Men's and Women's) lacrosse teams.

"Of course, being at Maryland, how could I not work with Maryland Lacrosse," she added, an ode to the program's well-established presence in the NCAA lacrosse landscape.

"When I was in grad school, I set a goal for myself: to work in professional sports. I knew what I wanted to do, and it was a time to get as much experience as I could. With different people, mentors and sports. I was working towards being the best clinician I could be for my patients."

Potentially the coolest part of her time at BU?

Amjad was one of three students in her class leading the way for the school's transformed bachelor's to master's program that she completed.

Her classmates?

Two women, who are also intertwined within the sporting world to this day.

Quite the pioneer, Amjad was, and continues to be.

With stops at Drum Core International's Boston Crusaders and Colby College mixed in, it's clear Amjad wasn't messing around when it came to advancing both her relationships and bag of (healing) tricks.

One-upping the competition once again, she elected to pursue her doctorate degree from A.T. Still University, where she earned her Doctorate in Athletic Training while working full-time at the University of Vermont. Working with a variety of teams once more at Vermont, her skillset was about as rounded as can be prior to the professional sector.

"The most important thing I learned (throughout my time at university) is that you need to gain different experiences. You won't know what you like or don't like until you try something. Sometimes it's easier to know what you don't want to do than what you do want to do. And once you find something that you do like, you end up gaining experience in that (field or concentration) too."

Defeating the final boss of the education world's highest formal honors in June of 2023, it was time for Amjad to spread her wings into the world of professional sports.

Naturally, some time with the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) only helped her understanding of the pro lacrosse environment, which eventually paved her path to join forces with the Burgundy Boys, themselves.

Originally working with the outdoor league's Chrome contingent, she's since spent the past two seasons working with the Philadelphia Waterdogs, who happen to roster Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward, forwards Zed Williams and Connor Kelly and defenseman AJ Mercurio, among other regular NLL talents.

Having moved to Denver in November 2024 for the season, she plans to move back to New Jersey in the summer to spend time with family and friends between her travel-heavy weekends with the PLL.

Switching things up a bit never hurt anybody. Neither did soaking in that Jersey sun or ocean waves!

And while both of the sports are heavy contact, stick sports, Amjad sees things a bit differently.

"I would consider them different sports. Different rules, different field of play, different game styles. Box definitely has more contact especially with the boards. When it comes to prep, each person has their own thing they like doing before playing, so I'm there to help with that too," she said.

"Getting them ready to go, reminding them to breathe, making sure they are hydrating. It's a lot more than just ankle taping. I'm there to help them get game-ready but also advocate for them when it comes to injuries and what's important to them on and off the turf."

Her favorite part of it all, though? (Not that she enjoys seeing any of her guys go down).

"Definitely, the comeback. Seeing somebody go back to doing what they love and what they are working toward. But also, the little things along the way. Especially with a long-term injury. It's about celebrating the little moments before celebrating the big moment at the end. I always say that first goal or first big play when they get back from an injury is something super special (for me), because I know that it's special for that person, too."

Having climbed and exited the gauntlet a few times now, she noted old professors, previous co-workers and sometimes even folks she doesn't even know yet have and continue to reach out.

"More recently, I've had a lot of people that I've worked with in the past reach out to me to share my experiences with their students or to collaborate. I had one of my former student athletes reach out to me saying she looked up to me, where I am and what I've done for myself, and wanted to gain insight on working in sports. It has been really rewarding to be able to share my story and advice with other young clinicians hoping to make their mark in the sports or athletic training realm," Amjad shared.

"I think it's really cool to see that reaching certain goals is not just impacting my life but impacting others around me too and creating an open and inviting environment for others. There're not many South Asian women in professional sports but it's encouraging to see some representation."

With such a jam-packed, year-round schedule, it would be easy for her to get lost in the travel, endless appointments, email chains and beyond.

And for as humble a personality as Amjad presents herself as, she knows it's important to reflect on her successes while keeping an eye on the future.

You never know when the next generation is watching!

"I think when you see someone in a position like being the only woman on the bench, it creates visibility and allows others to know that they can achieve their goals too. I just hope people don't see me and say "Oh, that's the water girl," she shared jokingly.

"For me personally, it's not just about being a woman, but being a woman of color and of a different religious belief than most. I identify as a Pakistani Muslim American woman. I joke around and say that I am a minority of minorities. To be able to make it this far and to reach the goals that I've set for myself is something very meaningful to me."

Women and all people stemming from minority backgrounds have continued to assume major roles as NHL coaches, NFL scouting executives, MLB doctors, NLL Athletic Trainers and beyond as the conversation to hire the best talent and overall fit for any given job dominates any other elements previously considered.

As one of the league's few women who occupy a spot on a team bench during a National Lacrosse League matchup, she recognizes the industry and world in general has come a long way in allowing personnel to shine, regardless of gender or any other perceived barriers.

But there's always room for additional growth.

"The mindset has definitely changed where people are being hired because they're good at their jobs. There's a lot more visibility throughout the sporting world now, especially women in sports and women leaders in sports." Amjad said.

"There has been a lot of advocacy for women in sports and supporting women in sports in all different types of roles. Even though there is a spotlight on specific leaders, there are also a bunch of women behind the scenes. In the world of athletic training, women make up the majority of athletic trainers, however, they are underrepresented in many leadership roles or in professional sports. But we are starting to see a change."

Amjad may be the only woman on the bench - But trust us when we say there are ladies throughout the Colorado Mammoth franchise and greater Kroenke Sports & Entertainment organization which aren't just setting the bar. They are very much leading the charge.

A published author, who dug deeper in to the perceptions and experiences of student athletes while fasting during Ramadan, Amjad cited a few folks that she's either connected with or looked up to over the years, including Aisha Visram (Ontario Reign - the first female to work the bench in the NHL), Sue Falsone (Los Angeles Dodgers - the first female Athletic Trainer in professional sports), Ameena Soliman (Philadelphia Eagles - a professional scout and director of football operations) and others, again reinforcing the idea that it's important to look up to others when aspiring to set and meet goals.

"Don't be afraid to try. Don't be afraid to reach out to people. Networking is probably the number one thing that will get you to where you want to be. Always shoot your shot, apply for that job, reach out to that person. Take the chances presented to you and get out of your comfort zone. I loved hearing about my mentors' experiences. Every experience that you have, whether it is a good experience or a challenging one, is a chance for you to learn and grow," she detailed for other women pursuing their dreams.

"People are willing to help. It's important to reach for those opportunities to figure out what works best for you. It's ok to be a bit selfish- to figure out what is meaningful and important to you and of course, when to say no or move on from an opportunity that may not suit your lifestyle or goals. Your happiness is what is truly important."

Most recently spending some time with the WLL's (Women's Lacrosse League) California Palms during the outdoor sport's Championship Series last month, she's supporting women on the professional stage while growing the game she's come to love, herself.

The Creator's Game has been known to be medicinal, after all!

