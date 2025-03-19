College Night Showdown: Vancouver Warriors vs Georgia Swarm

March 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







Vancouver, B.C.  - College Night is back, Warriors fans! Take a break from your studies or rep your alma mater and join us for an action-packed lacrosse showdown on Saturday, March 22nd, as the Warriors go head-to-head with the Georgia Swarm!

Last week, the team made the biggest trade in Warriors history, acquiring star goaltender Christian Del Bianco from the Calgary Roughnecks. In 2023, Del Bianco was named Goaltender of the Year, Most Valuable Player, and earned a spot on the First Team All-NLL. He became only the second goaltender in league history to win the MVP award. His arrival has already made a significant impact, playing a key role in the team's 13-8 victory over the Toronto Rock on March 14th.

This week, the Warriors are looking to break a record, as they will be hosting the world largest game of flip cup on the turf after the game! Be sure to pick up a wristband at Guest Services at Section 114 before the start of the 4th quarter to be a part of this historic night! Must be age 19+ to participate.

Ahead of the game, the Warriors and Vancouver Canucks are excited to host a special student networking event with some of Canucks Sports & Entertainment's leaders as well as a career panel featuring Senior Executives for the Canucks and Warriors! Tickets start at $30 and include a 50-minue Q&A with the hiring managers, a 30-minue mix and mingle with members of CSE staff, one drink voucher, and a ticket to the game!

Choose from a variety of ticket options:

Standard Tickets: Start at just $25

Rally & Party Zone Tickets from $30

College Crew Special: Group rates starting at only $20 - bring your friends and save!

Event Highlights Include:

Live Music & Party Vibes: Get ready to party with Rock 'N' Roll band 'Black Pontiac'!

Beer for $6.99: A cold one, just for you!

Epic Giveaways: Win fantastic prizes including Booster Juice gift cards, Warriors Prize Packs, and Uber Eats Coupons!

Free Sunglasses: The first 3,000 fans through the door will score a pair of exclusive Booster Juice sunglasses! Don't miss out!

Flip Cup Challenge: Stick around post-game for the ultimate flip cup showdown and help us break the record for biggest game of flip cup!

There's no better way to kickstart your weekend than with a night at Rogers Arena. Bring your friends and family, and let's make it a night to remember. Don't miss out - secure your tickets now!

To get your single game tickets for this night or any other home game, please visit us HERE

To get a group together for a great night of live entertainment, please visit us HERE

If you have a group that loves the idea of the elevated experience of your own private suite, visit us HERE

Vancouver Warriors 2024.25 Theme Nights:

College Night, presented by Booster Juice -  Saturday, March 22 vs Georgia Swarm at 7:00pm

Country Night, presented by Coors Original -  Friday, April 4 vs Albany FireWolves at 7:00pm

Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Redtag -  Saturday, April 19 vs Philadelphia Wings at 5:00pm

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.