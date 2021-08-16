Mallards Sweep Dock Spiders to Advance to Divisional Championship

Fond du Lac, WIS. - The Mallards headed to Herr Baker Field a game up for Game Two of a best-of-three Sub-Divisional playoff matchup against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

Despite light offense in the first two innings, the Mallards capitalized on two wild pitches and a defensive error by the Dock Spiders to take a 3-0 lead. In the first inning, a wild pitch during a JT Benson (Louisville) at bat brought Cam Cratic (Missouri State University) in to kickstart the Mallards scoring. A hit-by-pitch and a double by Josh Caron (Nebraska) put Tyler Dean (St. Edward's) in position to score off of a defensive error by the Dock Spiders shortstop bringing the Mallards up 2-0 in the second. The Dock Spiders replaced their starter, Austin Sachen (Washington University in St. Louis) with Jake Suddreth (West Texas A&M) mid-two, but a wild pitch brought in Caron to bring the lead to 3-0.

The next three innings were scoreless. Dock Spiders pitcher, Suddreth tallied 5 strikeouts and no hits while on the mound for the Dock Spiders through innings 3, 4, and 5. This was matched by Luke Hansel (Madison College), for the Mallards, who navigated a few close calls including one where he forced a swinging strikeout in the bottom of the 5th to clear loaded bases.

Scoring resumed in the top of the 6th with a deep RBI-Double from Bryant Shellenbarger (University of Akron) to drive Benson in, bringing the Mallards up 4-0.

The Dock Spiders got on the board in the top of the seventh off of a Mallards defensive error that occurred on a single hit by Albert Rios (Stanford). However, the Spiders failed to capitalize on another bases loaded situation to leave the score at 4-1 after the 7th inning.

After a scoreless eighth inning, closer Jared Fong took the mound for the Mallards in the bottom 9th. He closed the game with two strikeouts and a putout recording the save. Hansel was awarded the win for the Mallards, while Sachen recorded the loss for the Dock Spiders. The sweep ended the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' season. Meanwhile, the Mallards advance to the Divisional Championship.

With a split series between the Kokomo Jackrabbits and the Traverse City PitSpitters, the Mallards await their playoff fate. The winner of the Sub-Divisional Great Lakes East third game tomorrow will host the Divisional Championship on Wednesday night.

