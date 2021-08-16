Mallards Look to Clinch Series in Fond du Lac

August 16, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release







Following a 5-0 shutout win in game one at the Duck Pond, the Madison Mallards are heading to Herr-Baker field in Fond Du Lac for game two of the sub-divisional series trying to clinch a spot in the next round.

Yesterday Eliot Turnquist (UW-Milwaukee) threw a complete game, three-hit shutout and picked up the win in game one. He struck out 13 Dock Spiders and only walked two.

The Ducks scored three in the first and then tacked on an insurance run in each of the 4th and the 5th. Charlie Szykowny (UW-Stout) and JT Benson (Louisville) each had two RBI's.

Starting on the mound tonight for the Mallards will be Luke Hansel (Madison College). Hansel will be making just his second start of the season as in his first he pitched four innings on Wednesday against the Chinooks, allowing just one run.

On the mound for the Dock Spiders will be Austin Sachen (Washington - St. Louis). The left-hander made 10 appearances and five starts in the regular season and had a 5.90 ERA in 39.2 total innings pitched.

Tonight's game is scheduled to start at 6:35 p.m.. Should a game three be necessary between these two teams, that game would also be a 6:35 p.m. start time in Fond Du Lac tomorrow night.

If the Mallards win tonight's game, their next game would either be on Tuesday or Wednesday night. That is to be determined based on the series between Kokomo and Traverse City, which Traverse City currently leads 1-0. The Mallards would have to travel to either of those cities for a one-game series.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.