Mallards Add Trio of Local Talent

Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards have announced the signing of three players with local roots. Catcher Logan Michaels (University of Virginia), infielder Nick Gile (Madison College), and outfielder Cam Cratic (Madison College).

Michaels, originally from DeForest, Wisconsin, was a standout at DeForest High School (DeForest, WI). He earned first team all-conference honors three of four years and was named a WBCA All-Star following his senior season.

Michaels spent his first two years at Madison college and proved himself both at the plate, and in the field. He recorded a career .413 average, earning fourth best of all time at Madison College along with taking the seventh spot in career hits, finishing with 128 hits in only two years. Michaels led his team in batting average his freshman and sophomore seasons and, in the process, had a record-breaking outing in which he recorded six hits in a single game (May 26, 2018 vs. Kirkwood CC).

Gile, a 5-foot-11 Sophomore from Madison College, played excellent high school ball at Menomonee Falls High School (Menomonee Falls, WI). He was a four-year participant and three-year letter winner in baseball, and earned first team all-conference (Greater Metro), first team all-suburban, and first team all-state (WBCA) in his senior season.

In his freshman season with Madison College, Gile showed his power at the plate by leading his team with 13 doubles and knocking in 55 RBI's. He had 16 multi-hit performances and was second on the team with six home runs. His most fruitful outing came on May 26th where he knocked in 6 runs in an 18-9 win at Kirkwood Community College. Gile will be returning to the Mallards roster after a short stint in 2018, where he had a .321 average in nine outings.

Cratic is a 6-foot hometown talent from Madison East High School (Madison, WI). He was a four-year letter winner in baseball and earned first team all-conference (Big 8) and second team all-area his sophomore season, and second team all-conference (Big 8) his junior and senior seasons.

Cratic had a productive freshman year at his hometown Madison College. He crossed the plate 47 times, good for the team lead in runs. He was also second on the team with 61 hits, behind Logan Michaels, a fellow Mallards signing. Cratic was seeing the ball well as he led the team with 33 bases on balls.

Finishing the season strong, Cratic wound the season down with a 12-game hitting streak in the month of May. Cratic is also a returning 2018 Mallard, after joining the team in August, he tallied up a total of 14 hits in just 12 games.

