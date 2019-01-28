Loggers Add Trio of Southpaws

LA CROSSE, WIS. - The La Crosse Loggers Baseball Club announced Monday the addition of three left-handed pitchers from the Great Lakes region. Brennan Dolwick (University of Cincinnati), Nick Eaton (Butler University), and Tyler Shingledecker (Penn State University) have signed full season contracts with La Crosse for the 2019 season.

Brennan Dolwick is a Wisconsin native freshman that attended Lake Mills High School prior to his commitment to Cincinnati. Brennan's father William is from Ohio originally, so taking the diamond as a Bearcat this spring will be a dream turned reality for the future Loggers pitcher. Perfect Game ranks the hard throwing southpaw as the top left-handed pitcher and No. 9 overall prospect in the state of Wisconsin, as well as the No. 75 LHP in the nation. Dolwick recorded an incredible strikeout rate during his time at Lake Mills HS, picking up 87 punchouts over just 46 innings as a sophomore and followed with 106 strikeouts in 64 innings as a junior. Dolwick will look to make an instant impact on the mound for the Bearcats and is listed as the No. 22 freshman in the American Athletic Conference.

Nick Eaton is sophomore that attended Indiana University a season ago prior to transferring to Butler University. Eaton was impressive in limited appearances at IU, where he did not allow an earned run in 5.1 innings of work. A native of McCordsville, Indiana, the 6-foot-2 LHP played for Ed Freije at Cathedral High School. Eaton posted an 11-0 record his senior season with a 1.00 ERA and four complete games in 11 starts and helped his team win the 2017 4A IHSAA State Championship. Eaton had a dominant prep career, and Perfect Game ranked him as the No. 21 overall prospect and No. 4 LHP in the state of Indiana for the class of 2017. Last summer, Eaton played for the Plymouth Pilgrims of the New England League where he pitched 16.0 innings for the 2018 Southern Division Champions. Eaton's new teammate and 2018 Loggers MVP Harrison Freed will look to follow up an impressive summer with a productive 2019 season for the Bulldogs.

Joining Dolwick and Eaton will be freshman Tyler Shingledecker from Penn State University. The 6-foot-3 southpaw attended Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina prior to his commitment with the Nittany Lions. Shingledecker is ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 54 overall prospect and No. 8 LHP in North Carolina and will join former Loggers pitcher Eric Mock on the 2019 PSU staff.

