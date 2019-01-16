Make Your Next Job with the Keys

January 16, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Frederick Keys News Release





FREDERICK, MD - Individuals in search of a fun and exciting part-time job do not have to look much further! The Frederick Keys are holding their annual two-night job fair on Tuesday, February 12 and Wednesday, February 13. Interviews take place from 5-8 p.m. in the Mattress Warehouse Club at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. The MWC is located on the suite level of the facility.

Interested candidates only need to attend the job fair ONE NIGHT. All interviews are conducted on a first-come-first serve basis and individuals can interview for multiple positions. All roles pay either an hourly or game rate. The Keys WILL NOT be interviewing for any full-time positions.

To go with interviews conducted by Keys staff, Spectra representatives will be on hand to interview for positions in concessions and merchandise. Department heads will contact candidates selected for employment in the week(s) following the job fair. Interviewing for an available position(s) does not guarantee employment.

In order to take place in the job fair, individuals MUST fill out an application. This can also be accessed by visiting frederickkeys.com, scrolling to the Nymeo Field at HGS tab and clicking on "job opportunities." Candidates should also bring along a copy of their resume.

The Keys plan to interview for the following positions:

-Ushers

-Bat Boys (16 and older only)

-Ticket Sellers and Ticket Takers

-Fun Zone

-Birthday & Picnic Hosts

-Camera Operators

-Mascots

-Music and Message Center

-Grounds Crew

The Keys are excited to host the 2019 Carolina League All-Star Classic on Tuesday, June 18 presented by Visit Frederick. The Keys schedule for next season is available, while fans can buy/renew ticket plans for the 2019 season by calling 301-815-9900. All plans come with the choice of a Keys all-star game hat or a Ryan Mountcastle bobblehead. To follow Keys offseason news, events and more, fans can visit frederickkeys.com.

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Following the 2018 season, the Keys were named the winner of the Carolina League's Complete Franchise Award. This goes to a team in the league which demonstrates franchise stability and significant contributions to its community and the league. In 2019, the team will host the Carolina League All-Star Classic presented by Visit Frederick. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Geoff Arnold by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at GArnold@FrederickKeys.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from January 16, 2019

Make Your Next Job with the Keys - Frederick Keys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.