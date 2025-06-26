Mainers Get It Done in Extras, Defeat Bristol 4-1

BRISTOL, Connecticut - The Sanford Mainers defeated the Bristol Blues 4-1 in ten innings at Muzzy Field. The second consecutive win for the Mainers improves the teams record to 6-10, while Bristol falls to 11-8.

The win concluded the Mainers Connecticut trip, and was also their second extra innings in the last week. "This was our best game of the year," said Sanford manager Nic Lops. The game was a pitcher's duel from the start. Connor Ball (Alabama/Portal) went five innings and allowed just one run in his best start of the summer.

Sanford was able to score first and early yet again. The Mainers got their only run of the first nine innings in the first on an RBI single from Kellen Strohmeyer (Iowa). The Mainers bats would be held in check until the top of the tenth.

After Ball exited the game the bullpen was lights out, especially Tyler Longoria (St. Johns). The righty earned the win by going three scoreless and striking out six.

The fast-moving game was 1-1 going to the tenth. With a runner starting on second base, Zack Kent (Binghamton) stepped up to the plate and delivered an RBI single to score Trey King (Georgia). The Mainers weren't done yet, after a walk, Strohmeyer sent a ball down the left field line that got to the wall. It resulted in a two RBI double and the Mainers took a commanding 4-1 lead. Ben Griffith (Binghamton) took to the mound in the tenth and fired a 1-2-3 inning to earn the save.

The Mainers will be back in action Saturday, on the road once again, this time to Keene.







