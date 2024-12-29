Maine Celtics Erase Deficit to Win Nail-Biter

December 29, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

DETROIT, Mich. - A total team effort helped lift the Maine Celtics over the Motor City Cruise 112-111 to split the two-game road trip on Sunday.

Seven Celtics scored in double figures, led by a game-high 25 points from Ron Harper Jr. This is the second consecutive game that Harper Jr. has come off the bench to lead the Celtics in scoring. JD Davison nearly recorded a triple-double with 17 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists. Baylor Scheierman also packed the stat sheet with 17 points, eight assists, and six rebounds.

After turning the ball over 18 times in Friday's loss to Grand Rapids, Maine (1-1) won the turnover battle in a big way on Sunday afternoon by forcing 21 turnovers and relinquishing the ball to Motor City just 11 times. Led by Harper Jr., Maine's bench was crucial once again, outscoring the Cruise 47-27.

Motor City (1-1) was led by 23 points and 19 rebounds from Tolu Smith. Daniss Jenkins added 19 points and 11 assists as all five Motor City starters scored in double figures.

Maine got off to a slow start again against the Cruise. Motor City on the other hand shot nearly 50% from the floor in the first quarter and jumped out to a 12-4 lead. Celtics Head Coach Tyler Lashbrook took an early timeout, and Maine found a way to respond. Harper Jr. picked up where he left off on Friday, drilling two quick three-pointers to help Maine pull back within two, 24-22. Motor City had their own response, building their lead back up behind a 7-0 run to end the quarter and lead the Celtics 31-22 after one.

A three-pointer by Cole Swider with 6:57 to play in the second quarter put the Cruise back up double digits over the Celtics, 41-31. Motor City would lead by as many as 13 before Harper Jr.'s impact was felt again late in the first half. The third-year guard tipped in a miss to pull Maine back within three with 1:51 to go. Harper Jr. led Maine with 14 first-half points off the bench. That was followed up by a lay-up by Tristan Enaruna in the final minute cut the deficit down to one, 55-54 entering halftime. The Celtics never held a lead in the first half as Motor City shot 21-42 (50%) from the floor, but they did outscore the Cruise 32-24 in the second frame.

The Celtics claimed their first lead of the game in the opening minutes of the second half when a Scheierman block led to a Jordan Schakel layup in transition. Davison would connect with Scheierman on the following possession from distance to give Maine a 64-59 lead with 9:40 left in the third. Davison would take it himself and score at the cup with 2.8 seconds remaining to give Maine an 85-77 advantage, their largest lead of the game. Strong bench play continued to be the story for the Celtics, with Scrubb contributing eight points in the quarter.

Maine would grow their lead to nine before Motor City started to find their rhythm again on offense. After forcing the Celtics into a turnover, Alondes Williams finished at the basket plus the foul to pull the Cruise within one point with 6:53 to play in the game. Back-to-back three pointers from Enaruna and Schakel helped fuel a quick 8-0 answer by the Celtics to get the lead back up to nine. The Cruise was able to battle back again, and made it a one-point game with 1:38 to play after Jenkins glided through the lane to score. That set the stage for Harper Jr. to once again play the hero role for the Celtics. Harper Jr. hit key shots from deep, first with 1:21 to play and again with 52.3 seconds left to maintain a five-point lead for Maine. Motor City would score four quick points to make it interesting down the stretch, but the Celtics defense prevailed in the final seconds to hold on for the 112-111 victory.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Ron Harper Jr. was the Player of the Game for the second consecutive game after scoring a game-high 25 points. Harper Jr. connected on 6-12 shots from deep. He also grabbed five rebounds, dished out four assists, and had three steals.

THE ROAD AHEAD: Maine returns home for its annual New Year's Eve matinee at 12 p.m. vs. Texas on Dec. 31.

