Iowa Wolves Rally over Mexico City Capitanes in OT

December 29, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

MEXICO CITY - The Iowa Wolves completed an epic comeback rally over the Mexico City Capitanes on Sunday evening winning in overtime, 126-122, at the Arena CDMX.

Jaedon LeDee's three-pointer from the left corner was the game winner for Iowa (1-1) in the target score overtime. Trevor Keels buried a three at the buzzer in regulation to force overtime with the score tied at 117. Keels finished with a season-high 32 points.

Mexico City (1-1) was led in scoring by Juan Toscano-Anderson who scored 25 points. Felipe Haase was next with 24 points, including scoring 20 in the first half, but he missed the front end of two free throws that could have helped put the Capitanes up by four points prior to Keels' buzzer beater.

In overtime, LeDee started the scoring with a dunk and El Ellis, who poured in 27 points, made one of two free throws and Keels knocked down another three-pointer to put Iowa up 123-117. Just one point away from the target score of 124.

Mexico City came all the way back to pull the score to 123-122 after Anderson's three-pointer. Iowa called a timeout to set up the game winner as Ellis found LeDee open in the corner. LeDee equaled his career-high of 13 points and the game winner was his only three-pointer of the game.

The Wolves, who trailed by 17 at one point in the third quarter, were down by 11 points at the 6:22 mark in the fourth quarter after Kyle Rose made his only three. Iowa, which never led in the game until overtime, stormed all the way back to tie the game with 1:22 left in the fourth after Keels' layup.

Jesse Edwards, who played just three minutes in Friday's loss to the Capitanes due to an injury, made his return and scored 22 points. Jaylen Clark was Iowa's other double-digit scorer with 10 points.

Iowa continues its road trip on New Year's Night visiting the Austin Spurs for a 7 p.m. game that will be streamed on ESPN+.

