Mahtook Named Triple-A East Player of the Week

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Charlotte Knights outfielder Mikie Mahtook, who hit .591 over six games last week, was named as the Triple-A East Player of the Week for the week ending on August 22.

Overall for the six-game slate, Mahtook led all Triple-A East players with a.591 batting average and 13 hits. Mahtook, 31, also recorded five doubles, three home runs, eight RBIs, a .609 on-base percentage and a 1.227 slugging percentage. On Wednesday, August 18, the Lafayette, LA native hit two home runs in game one of Charlotte's doubleheader win over the Norfolk Tides. His second home run of the game was a walk-off, grand slam in the bottom of the seventh inning.

For the season, Mahtook is batting .260 (67-for-258) with 47 runs scored, 14 doubles, one triple, 21 home runs, 50 RBIs and one stolen base in 73 games this season with the Knights. Signed as a free agent by the Chicago White Sox on February 25, 2021, Mahtook is among the Triple-A East leaders in a number of offensive categories this season. He is third in home runs (21), 10th in RBIs (50), fourth in slugging percentage (.566), tied for fourth in extra-base hits (36) and eighth in total bases (146).

Mahtook is the third Charlotte Knights player this season to earn Triple-A East Player of the Week honors joining infielders Marco Hernández and Tim Beckham. RHP Mike Wright also earned Pitcher of the Month honors for the month of June.

