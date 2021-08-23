Boyle Honored as Pitcher-Of-The-Week

August 23, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release









Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders pitcher Sean Boyle is mobbed after his no-hitter

(Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders) Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders pitcher Sean Boyle is mobbed after his no-hitter(Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders)

MOOSIC, PA - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders pitcher Sean Boyle has been honored as Triple-A East's Pitcher-of-the-Week for August 16 through 22. On August 19, Boyle tossed a no-hitter in game two of a doubleheader against the Worcester Red Sox at Polar Park; a 5-0 RailRiders victory.

Boyle, 24, made his first-ever Triple-A start on August 19 and the seventh of his professional career since being drafted by the New York Yankees in the 25th round out of Dallas Baptist University in 2018. He walked one and hit one batter in the complete-game effort, striking out six and throwing 95 pitches to no-hit the WooSox. The right-hander had never thrown more than 66 pitches in any of his previous 45 pro outings.

Boyle's no-hitter was the second by the RailRiders this season, joining the performance by Luis Gil, Reggie McClain and Stephen Ridings on July 21 against Rochester, which also netted Gil Pitcher-of-the-Week honors for his effort. Boyle also worked the first four innings of a seven-inning no-hitter for Hudson Valley on July 10.

It was the first seven-inning, complete game no-hitter by a Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitcher since Robert Ellis on June 6, 2004, against Louisville.

Boyle has pitched at three levels this season, compiling a 6-3 mark with a 2.17 earned run average over 62.1 total innings pitched.

The RailRiders continue a two-city road trip Tuesday, August 24, at Lehigh Valley and return to PNC Field on August 31 to host the Buffalo Bisons. Tickets for the upcoming 14-game homestand, which also welcomes Rochester back to PNC Field, are available online at swbrailriders.com.

