Mahoney to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins announced a transaction that impacts their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tonight's game against the Mississippi Braves at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville at 6:35 p.m.

Right-handed pitcher Kolton Mahoney has been transferred from Triple-A New Orleans to Jacksonville. Mahoney has pitched in two games and has made one start for the Baby Cakes, going 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA. Mahoney has spent the majority of the season with the Jumbo Shrimp, going 4-1 with a 2.63 ERA in 24 appearances and six starts.

The Jumbo Shrimp roster stands at 25 active players, plus Pablo Lopez on his major league rehab assignment, and a revised roster is attached.

Jacksonville hosts Mississippi at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. RHP Sixto Sanchez (8-4, 2.76 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Braves RHP Nolan Kingham (0-1, 1.80 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and jaxshrimp.com.

On Family Faith Night presented by The Promise FM 100.7 & FM 94.1, Christian musical artist Jason Gray will perform a postgame concert at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. Tickets can be purchased at www.tinyurl.com/jaxshrimpportal (Password: familyfaith). The Jumbo Shrimp are proud to host their annual back-to-school game with a soft lunch bag giveaway presented by Baptist Health & Wolfson Children's Hospital filled with great back-to-school items. The bags will be given away to the first 2,000 fans through the gates.

Fans are also invited to join Baptist Jacksonville as they salute the heroes of the healthcare field with a special night at the Baseball Grounds. On Florida Blue Night, Florida Blue will be on-site with a face painter, character artist and photo booth. Saturday's game is also a school supplies drive for the Jumbo Shrimp's A Better Jacksonville Series. All school supplies will be donated to Duval County Schools.

