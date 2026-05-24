Magic from Malango

Published on May 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video







Mayele Malango scored the only goal of the game as Sacramento Republic FC took a 1-0 victory against Oakland Roots SC in Group 1 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at the Oakland-Alamea Coliseum, keeping Republic FC perfect in the group stage with two regulation wins out of two.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 24, 2026

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