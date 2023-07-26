Madison Mallards and the Wisconsin Alumni Association Team up to Bring "On Wisconsin Night" to the Duck Pond

July 26, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release







The Madison Mallards are excited to announce their partnership with the Wisconsin Alumni Association to bring "On Wisconsin Night" to the Duck Pond at Warner Park on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

For the first time in team history, the Mallards will be collaborating with the Wisconsin Alumni Association for a promotional night that will feature a dual-branded bucket-hat giveaway to the first 1,000 fans through the gates at Warner Park. The hat will be reversible with Mallards and University of Wisconsin-Madison logos.

"This bucket hat is one of the coolest promotional items our team has ever made," team president, Vern Stenman said. "We're so excited to bring a first-of-its-kind event to Warner Park to bring together Mallards and Badger fans alike."

In addition to the bucket-hat giveaway, there will also be appearances from Bucky Badger, the UW Spirit Squad, and members of the UW Marching Band. They will take part in pregame activities, such as the ceremonial first pitch and the national anthem, and will perform during the seventh-inning stretch and throughout the game.

"We're delighted to partner with the Madison Mallards and launch a new summer tradition for UW alumni and Madison-area friends," said Sarah Schutt, the Wisconsin Alumni Association's chief alumni officer and executive director. "The combined spirit of Duck Pond regulars and local Badgers will be a terrific experience for all!"

Gates for "On Wisconsin Night" will open at 5:05 p.m., with the game starting at 6:05 p.m. Tickets for "On Wisconsin Night" are still available for purchase online or over the phone. For more information on the Madison Mallards and single-game tickets, call 608-246-4277, visit mallardsbaseball.com, or email info@mallardsbaseball.com.

