Dogs Top Puppies

July 26, 2023







The MoonDogs looked to not show any rust that might have built up over the two days off for the Great Lakes All-Star Game.

John Lundgren would get his last start before his first All-Star appearance in his three-year MoonDogs career. Lundgren would be left out to dry a few times throughout the start not able to show off why he was an All-Star selection.

The MoonDogs would not let the play in the field get in the way matching the Mud Puppies with a three run first on the backs of Jake Duer and Nick Baker.

The Mud Puppies would try to take the MoonDogs down needling them for a run at every opportunity but never able to win the inning. The MoonDogs would see an explosion of come in the fourth inning up 7-6. Baker would continue his debut on fire with a base clearing single. Angelo Aleman would make himself know to the fans with a bases juiced double that would clear them putting the MoonDogs in a commanding 12-6 lead.

MoonDogs would not let up on the Puppies piling on another four runs before the end of the game. The Puppies would try to come back in the ninth but would fall short as Nick Hentges would not let them get going enough to make it count.

The MoonDogs won over the Mud Puppies by a score of 16-8. They look to take the winning ways into La Crosse as they face off for the first time in the season on Thursday at 6;35 P.M. at Copeland Park.

