Madison Mallards and Madison Night Mares Begin Turf Installation at Warner Park

April 23, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Madison Mallards are excited to announce that installation of the field turf at Warner Park has begun as of Monday, April 2nd.

The installation of turf at Warner Park will allow convenience of switching fields between Madison Mallards and Madison Night Mares softball games. This will be the first summer since the stadium at Warner Park was built in 1982 that the playing surface will be anything other than natural grass.

Installation is expected to wrap up at the end of this week and the Mallards encourage media members to come take photos and video of the installation process during the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Madison Mallards open their season on Tuesday, May 28th at 5:35 p.m. against the Eau Claire Express. For more information on the Madison Mallards, visit mallardsbaseball.com or email info@mallardsbaseball.com .

The Madison Softball team will host the La Crosse Steam for its home opener on Sunday, June 16th at 6:05 p.m. The complete 2024 schedule can be found here . Group outings, season ticket packages, and eight ticket flex plans are now available by calling the Madison Softball office at 608-246-4277. Fans can reserve their season tickets now for only $50.

For more information on Madison Softball, visit madisonnightmares.com .

