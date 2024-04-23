McManmon to Join Woodchucks Pitching Roster for 2024

April 23, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Wausau, WI- Right-handed Pitcher, Quin McManmon, from Georgia State University is gearing up to spend the 2024 summer with the Woodchucks.

RHP - Quin McManmon| 6'6" | R/R | Sophomore | Georgia State University

McManmon appeared in 8 games last season for Georgia State, only allowing 10 hits and recording 13 total strikeouts. He contributed to a combined shutout victory against Presbyterian in two innings of relief, throwing a season high 5 strikeouts.

So far this spring, Mcmanmon has appeared in 9 games and has started in 6 of them. He has pitched for 20.2 innings and has recorded 23 strikeouts, 6 of which came in a standout game against South Carolina on March 12th.

Opening Day for the Wausau Woodchucks 2024 season is Memorial Day, Monday, May 27 at Athletic Park in Wausau.

