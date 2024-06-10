Madison Capitols Unveil 10th Anniversary Logo

June 10, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







MIDDLETON, Wisc. - The Madison Capitols are thrilled to reveal their commemorative 10th Anniversary logo, celebrating a decade since their return to the USHL in the fall of 2014.

The newly unveiled logo symbolizes the Capitols' rich history and bright future in the Madison area. It will be proudly worn as a patch on the team's traditional white and navy jerseys, as well as the new Dollar Beer Night jersey, which will be released later this summer.

"Celebrating our 10th season is a testament to the incredible dedication and passion of everyone involved with the Madison Capitols," said Juliette Makara, President of the Madison Capitols. "Starting as a intern in 2017, I've had the privilege of witnessing firsthand the growth and development of our team and community. Our 10th Anniversary logo not only honors our history but also represents our commitment to an exciting future. We are immensely grateful to our fans, billet families, players, and staff for their unwavering support, and we look forward to making this milestone season truly memorable."

Along with the commemorative 10th Anniversary logo, the Capitols will also celebrate the 40th anniversary of the team's first eleven seasons from 1984-1995 throughout the season.

The Capitols invite all fans to join in the celebration of this milestone season. The special anniversary patch will make its debut on opening night, along with various events and promotions planned throughout the year to honor the team's ten years back in the USHL.

MC84 Memberships are on sale now for fans to get in on the action. This includes full season tickets, which get fans the BEST GAMES for the BEST PRICES with the BEST BENEFITS, and our 10-ticket flex packages, which get fans the tickets they choose. Fans can get their flex plans by calling the front office at 608-257-CAPS or by visiting us at madcapshockey.com.

Stay tuned to the Madison Capitols' official website and social media channels for the latest updates on the 10th Anniversary celebrations, merchandise, and upcoming season details.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.