Leone Moves up to AHL

June 10, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







The Green Bay Gamblers are excited for Mike Leone as he becomes the new head coach of the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League, an affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres.

The Gamblers and the USHL have always been about developing hockey players and coaches. This is a tremendous opportunity for Mike, and we wish him and his family the best of luck.

Associate Head Coach Pat McCadden and Assistant General Manager/Director of Scouting Kirk Luedeke will take the lead for the Gamblers Main Try-out Camp, Saturday, June 8 - Thursday, June 13 at the Resch Center.

After the completion of camp, the Gamblers will begin the process of filling the vacant head coach/general manager position.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.