Maddux Houghton Receives Harmon Killebrew Award

September 17, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Mighty Mussels' outfielder Maddux Houghton has been named the club's 2024 recipient of the Harmon Killebrew Award.

An annual award that was created in 2011 to honor the passing of Twins' legend Harmon Killebrew, the Killebrew Award goes to one minor league player from each of the Twins' full-season affiliates for outstanding community service. Recipients are nominated by the general managers of each minor league club.

"Maddux Houghton has exemplified exactly what it means to be a Harmon Killebrew Award winner," Mussels' General Manager Judd Loveland said. "While in Fort Myers, Maddux enthusiastically participated in every available community opportunity and carried himself with the utmost professionalism and respect of all around him. Over the last two seasons, his positive impact on our community, staff, and fan base has been abundantly evident."

An undrafted free agent signed out of Lipscomb University on January 30, 2023, Houghton has anchored center field for the Fort Myers in 183 games over the past two seasons. Connecting on 40 extra-base hits, drawing 74 walks and stealing 42 bases, the Georgia native has registered a .234/.338/.352 slash line with the Mighty Mussels. Following the 2024 season, he was assigned to Triple-A Saint Paul.

Previous Winners (Mussels Era): Jackson Hicks (2023), Noah Cardenas (2022), Jeferson Morales (2021)

