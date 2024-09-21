Macon Signs Goaltender William Lavallière

September 21, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) -The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Friday that goaltender William Lavallière has agreed to a deal with the team for the 2024-25 season.

Lavallière, 25, from Montréal, Québec, returns to the Mayhem after being loaned to Macon for one game last season. He stopped 20 of 23 shots in relief during his lone appearance and SPHL debut.

Last year was a season in which he played 27 games in the FPHL with the Baton Rouge Zydeco and Columbus River Dragons, posting a record of 6-6-3, a .915 save percentage, and 3.04 goals-against average with one shutout.

Lavallière began his professional career in France in the 2019-20 season and made his North American professional debut with the ECHL's Trois-Rivières Lions in 2023.

Prior to his professional career, Lavallière spent three seasons in the QJHL with the Saint-Jérôme Panthères, Saint-Lazare Révolution, and Montréal-Est Rangers.

Lavallière and the rest of the Mayhem open the season at home on Saturday, October 19. Guarantee your ticket for Opening Night through securing your season-ticket package today.

