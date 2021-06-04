Macon Mayhem Release 2021-22 Protected List

June 4, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release







MACON, G.A. - The Macon Mayhem have released their 2021-22 protected list, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Kevin Kerr announced today.

The group of thirteen players is comprised of seven forwards, five defensemen, and one goaltender. Dino Balsamo, Logan Coomes, Max Cook, Gabe Guertler, Andrew Romano, Ryan Smith, and Jimmy Soper make up the listed forwards. The five defensemen include Casey Johnson, Paul Meyer, Nick Minerva, Matt Stief, and Derek Topatigh with Ryan Ruck being the lone goaltender.

"We are extremely excited with the core group of players that we are able to protect this offseason," quoted SPHL Coach of the Year Kevin Kerr. "This may have been one of the toughest years I've had choosing our protected list due to the number of talented guys in that locker room. We had a great group of guys all year, and I think our performance showed that. We're excited to get back to work and running it back this fall."

As protected players, they may not sign with another SPHL team unless traded, and they will all be invited to the Mayhem training camp in the fall.

For more information on the upcoming season and 2021 - 2022 season tickets, visit www.maconmayhem.com or call the Mayhem front office at (478) 803-1592. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube for the latest updates.

