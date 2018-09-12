Macklemore at McCoy on September 29

Long after the PawSox season has ended, McCoy Stadium will be rocking as Macklemore headlines an alcohol-free music festival, Saturday, September 29. No beer, wine, or other alcohol will be sold. Enjoy a world class performer and support charities fighting the addiction crisis. Gates open at 4PM, rain or shine. Proceeds support local and national charities and their efforts to curb and end this crisis.

The Above the Noise Foundation is a New England based not for profit organization that hosts drug-and-alcohol-free music festivals that inspire, empower, and provide funding to U.S. cities battling the national addiction epidemic. This inaugural "Recovery Fest 2018" features national recording star Macklemore appearing at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

