Durham Bulls Game Notes - Wednesday, September 12, 2018

Durham Bulls (79-60, 0-1) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (73-65, 1-0)

RHP Austin Pruitt (0-0, 5.06) vs. LHP Nestor Cortes (1-0, 0.00)

The Durham Bulls fell 3-2 to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in Game 1 of the Governors' Cup Finals on Tuesday night at PNC Field in Moosic, P.A. Tonight, the Bulls look to even the series with Austin Pruitt scheduled to start for the second time in the postseason after getting the ball for Game 2 of the First Round at Toledo. Nestor Cortes is scheduled to start for the RailRiders. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Pruitt did not face the RailRiders in the regular season. Cortes made one start and allowed two earned runs on nine hits over 6.1 innings with five strikeouts on August 10 at the DBAP.

Tonight's Governors' Cup Finals Game 2 will be broadcast on Buzz Sports Radio: 96.5 FM in Durham, 99.3 FM in Raleigh.

