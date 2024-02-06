MacDonald, Joseph Earn Monthly Honors

February 6, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - The Federal Prospects Hockey League announced today that Columbus River Dragons forward Justin MacDonald has been named Player of the Month and Talor Joseph Goaltender of the Month for January 2024.

MacDonald continued his torrid scoring pace in January, registering a point in all nine River Dragons games. In that span the Newmarket, Ontario native netted seven goals and 13 assists for 20 points to help Columbus go a perfect 9-0. His scoring streak now stands at 19 games heading into February.

Joseph posted a 3-0 record to go along with a 1.67 GAA and .946 save percentage in January. He shut out the Blue Ridge Bobcats on January 6 with a 31-save performance. The shutout was his first as a professional.

Columbus returns to action this weekend against the Mississippi Sea Wolves on Friday at 7:05 pm and Saturday at 7:35 pm. Friday is Education Night and Saturday is Military Appreciation Night. Get your tickets for all remaining River Dragons home games at the Civic Center Box Office or online at TicketMaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.