M-Braves Score Four Runs in Seventh, Fail to Complete Comeback in 8-6 Loss to Biscuits on Memorial Day

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves (23-23) tied the game with four runs in the seventh but failed to complete the comeback in an 8-6 loss to the Montgomery Biscuits (16-23) in front of 4,102 fans on Memorial Day at Trustmark Park.

After falling behind 3-0 in the first, CJ Alexander blasted a solo home run to the roof of the Farm Bureau Grill in right field to make it 3-1. The homer was Alexanders fourth in four games.

In 23 games in May, Alexander has eight home runs and 20 RBI.

In the third, Andrew Moritz extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a line drive to center. Yariel Gonzalez scored Moritz on a deep sacrifice fly to center to pull within one at 3-2.

Over the hit streak, Moritz is batting .353 with four doubles, seven RBI and 14 runs.

The M-Braves threw their first bullpen day of the season, highlighted by RHP Troy Bacon tossing three innings of one-run ball with a pair of strikeouts.

Down 6-2, the M-Braves exploded in the seventh. Four straight batters drew walks, with a run scoring on a wild pitch. With the bases loading, Luke Waddell grounded a single through middle, and three runs scored on the hit and a center field error to tie the game at 6-6.

Waddell went 2-for-5 with two singles and two RBI. Atlanta's No. 26 prospect is hitting .272 with two home runs and 27 RBI.

The Biscuits scored two in the eighth to lead 8-6. The M-Braves brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth, but Gonzalez made the last out on a deep fly ball caught at the wall to end the game.

The second game of the road series is on Wednesday at Trustmark Park. RHP Freddy Tarnok (1-1, 4.84) makes the start for Mississippi against RHP Taj Bradley (1-0, 2.31) for Montgomery. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm CT, with coverage starting at 6:20 pm CT on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App, and MiLB.tv.

