Hendrik Clementina Named Southern League Player of the Week

May 31, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - Major League Baseball announced that catcher Hendrik Clementina has been named the Southern League Player of the Week.

Clementina, 24, went 11-for-16 with two home runs, five RBI, three walks, seven runs scored, a stolen base and two runners caught stealing in four games against Pensacola.

The catcher reached in 13 consecutive plate appearances over his last three games of the week. In his last two games against Pensacola, Clementina hit 9-for-9 with two homers and five RBI. Following the week, Clementina was hitting .301 with four home runs and 14 RBI in 30 games this season.

The Atlanta Braves signed Clementina as a minor league free agent on February 11, 2021. The catcher has played in the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati and Atlanta organizations in the past six seasons.

