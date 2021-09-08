M-Braves Beat Biscuits Again, 4-1

September 8, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release







PEARL, Mis. - The Biscuits (56-53) let a 1-0 lead slip away, and lost to the Mississippi Braves (63-40) for a second-straight game, 4-1, on Wednesday night at Trustmark Park. The Biscuits are currently on a season-high five-game losing streak.

Jared Shuster made just his second Double-A start for Mississippi, and the left-hander retired the Biscuits' side in order in the top of the first. Easton McGee (5-2) started on the other side for the Biscuits, and the right-hander struck out the first two batters of the game in a one-two-three bottom of the first.

The Biscuits drew a pair of two-out walks against Shuster in the top of the second, but Blake Hunt grounded into the inning-ending 6-5 fielder's choice to end the threat. McGee struck out two more in a scoreless bottom of the second.

The Biscuits loaded the bases against Shuster in the top of the third courtesy of three-consecutive one-out singles from Xavier Edwards, Connor Hollis, and Ruben Cardenas, but could not cash-in as the lefty struck out Ford Proctor and Jim Haley to end the inning. McGee picked up his fifth strikeout in a one-two-three bottom of the third.

Niko Hulsizer singled in the top of the fourth, and was left stranded on second in another scoreless frame. McGee notched his sixth strikeout in a scoreless bottom of the fourth. Hollis hit a double in the top of the fifth, but was left stranded on second. McGee tallied his seventh strikeout in a one-two-three fifth.

Cal Stevenson singled with one out in the top of the sixth and then stole second and third before Hulsizer brought him home on a dribbler of an RBI-groundout to third to put the Biscuits ahead 1-0.

McGee walked his first batter of the game in the bottom of the sixth and then hit Braden Shewmake to put runners at the corners with two outs. McGee was then lifted for Tanner Dodson, who served up a game-tying RBI-single to Shea Langeliers, who made it a 1-1 game. Hollis committed an error at second on a groundball hit by Drew Lugbauer that made it 2-1. Hendrik Clementina then slashed a two-run single later in the inning to make it 4-1.

Justin Sterner pitched 1.1 scoreless innings and Colby White a scoreless eighth for the Biscuits, who were unable to come up with another run the rest of the game, despite out-hitting the M-Braves for a second-straight night.

The Biscuits will try to bounce back when Miller Hogan (5-1) takes on Alan Rangel (2-2) on Thursday at 6:35 PM CT.

The Biscuits will return to Riverwalk Stadium for their final six-game series of the 2021 regular season against the Birmingham Barons starting on a Golden Biscuits Tuesday, on September 14 at 6:35 PM CT.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from September 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.