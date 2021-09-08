M-Braves, MDPS Hosting First Responder & Military Appreciation Night Saturday, 9/11

PEARL, MS - On Saturday, September 11, the Mississippi Braves, in partnership with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, and commissioner Sean Tindell, will remember and honor the bravery of American citizens and first responders on the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with special pregame events, videos, and patriotic post-game fireworks.

All first responders, active-duty and retired military, and Mississippi Department of Public Safety employees will receive two complimentary tickets to the 6:05 pm game against the Montgomery Biscuits. The tickets will be available at the Trustmark Park box office by simply presenting your work ID or law enforcement badge.

"This will be the first time in team history the M-Braves have had a home game at Trustmark Park on September 11," added Pete Laven, vice president, and general manager of the Mississippi Braves. "As an organization, we want to pay our respects to all of those that lost their lives on that day 20 years ago and honor them and our local first responders through our national pastime."

Before the first pitch, the Mississippi Highway Patrol Honor Guard will present the evening's colors, and the 172nd Airlift Wing of the Mississippi Air National Guard will perform a pregame flyover.

The first-place Mississippi Braves are playing their final homestand of the regular season this week through Sunday. For tickets and more information on promotions, or postseason ticket, fans can visit mississippibraves.com or call 888-BRAVES4.

