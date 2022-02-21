Lynyrd Skynyrd with Don Felder at Chukchansi Park May 14

(STOCKTON, CA) - Just announced, Lynyrd Skynyrd with very special guest Don Felder will play Chukchansi Park on Saturday, May 14th. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, February 24th at 10am through FresnoGrizzlies.com/Events

ABOUT LYNYRD SKYNYRD:

The legendary rockers are best known for the RIAA Platinum-certified "Sweet Home Alabama" and self-proclaimed signature song, "Free Bird," that Rolling Stone said was "easily the most requested live song in existence." With everlasting hits such as "Simple Man," "Gimme Three Steps," "What's Your Name," "Call Me The Breeze," "You Got that Right," and more, it is easy to see why Rolling Stone named Lynyrd Skynyrd one of its 100 Greatest Bands of All Time.

Lynyrd Skynyrd, the band that USA Today called the "whiskey-soaked genre's most popular and influential crew," is ready to return to live music and rock Billy Bob's for the first time as a band. Original member Gary Rossington will be joined by Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark "Sparky" Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington, and Carol Chase.

ABOUT DON FELDER:

Don Felder is a legendary singer-songwriter, a 1998 inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the Eagles, a New York Times best-selling author, and a true American rock and roll guitar hero. Felder spent 27 years with the Eagles who own the fine distinction of recording the top-selling album of all time - Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975) - which has sold over 38 million copies (and counting). He co-wrote some of the band's biggest hits, including "Hotel California" and "Victim of Love," and became a New York Times Best Selling author with his autobiography Heaven and Hell: My Life in The Eagles (1974-2001) . His iconic double necked guitar was featured in the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Play it Loud exhibit in May 2019 - the first major exhibition in an art museum dedicated entirely to the iconic instruments of rock and roll - and is currently on display in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's exhibit of the same name. He was inaugurated into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville in 2016, and the Florida Artists Hall of Fame in 2017. His most recent solo album American Rock 'N' Roll (BMG) was released on April 5, 2019.

Tickets on sale this Thursday, February 24th at 10am through FresnoGrizzlies.com/Events

