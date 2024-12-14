Lyle Thompson Has a Huge Night
December 14, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Lyle Thompson was out there doing what he does best...scoring 3 goals with 2 assists as the Swarm take down the Rock 10-9
