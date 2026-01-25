Lyle Thompson Calls Game!
Published on January 24, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Georgia Swarm YouTube Video
Check out the Georgia Swarm Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from January 24, 2026
- Black Bears Fall to Warriors After Slow Start - Ottawa Black Bears
- FireWolves Head West to Face Colorado Mammoth - Oshawa FireWolves
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Georgia Swarm Stories
- Swarm Topple Roughnecks 19-9 in Edmonton NLL UnBOXed Series
- Georgia Swarm Professional Lacrosse Celebrates 10th Anniversary in Georgia
- Swarm's New Era Begins
- Georgia Swarm Announce Roster Ahead of 10th Anniversary Season
- Georgia Swarm Announce Partnership with ALM Automotive Group