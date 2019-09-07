Luzardo shuts down River Cats in game three

September 7, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release





SUMMERLIN, Nev. - The Sacramento River Cats faced a tough task on Friday night as they met top pitching prospect Jesus Luzardo. The left-hander cooled off Sacramento's bats in an 11-4 victory for the Las Vegas Aviators.

Shortstop Abiatal Avelino led off the game with a solo shot but that was it for the River Cats offense until the eighth inning as Luzardo struck out seven batters pitching into the sixth inning. Sacramento would strike for a trio of runs late in the game to cut the lead to four only to watch the Aviators match them in the bottom half of the inning.

Right-hander Carlos Navas will look to help force a game five as he'll take the ball on Saturday night for the River Cats. The Aviators will go with righty Grant Holmes in what will be just his second Triple-A start. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, and on Money 105.5 FM.

Additional Notes

Jacob Heyward has walked seven times in five games since being added to the River Cats' roster from Double-A Richmond. He went 1-for-2 with two free passes in Friday night's ballgame.

The River Cats have now lost six times on the road to the Aviators in 2019. In five of those contests, the Sacramento pitching staff surrendered 10 or more runs.

***

The Sacramento River Cats are the Triple-A affiliate of the three-time World Champion -San Francisco Giants. The team plays at Raley Field in West Sacramento, consistently voted one of the top ballparks in America. Season Tickets, Mini-Plans, and Flex Plans can be purchased for the River Cats' 20th season by calling the River Cats Ticket Hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487). The only place to guarantee official River Cats tickets is at www.rivercats.com. For information on other events at Raley Field, visit www.raleyfield.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.