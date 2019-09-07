Iowa Stays Alive with 3-2 Win

ROUND ROCK, TX - The Iowa Cubs (1-2) scored early and held the edge as they topped the Round Rock Express (2-1) 3-2, Friday at Principal Park. Game 4 of the PCL Semifinals will be at 7:08 p.m., Saturday at Principal Park.

In his Triple-A debut, catcher Jhonny Pereda was responsible for the game's first scoring. With runners on the corners, Pereda slapped a ball down the first-base line to bring in two. The catcher was credited with a double before getting tagged out at third stretching the play.

Round Rock was held scoreless through five by the one-two punch of Kendall Graveman and Michael Rucker. Graveman allowed just two base runners while striking out five through 3.2 innings, before giving way to the bullpen.

Rucker shut down the Express until a Ronnie Dawson homer in the sixth broke the scoring seal, but the I-Cubs kept the visitors at bay with a run of their own in the bottom of the frame. Donnie Dewees doubled to lead off, and a Jim Adduci single did the damage.

Round Rock plated another in the seventh, but was unable to make the most of a bases-loaded, one-out situation. Alex Wilson and James Norwood each tossed a scoreless inning to close out the game and secure the win for Iowa.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Iowa captured its first postseason win at Principal Park since Game 1 of the PCL Semifinal in 2008.

- Jim Adduci went 2-for-3 with one run and one RBI.

Iowa and Round Rock play Game 4 of the best-of-five series at 7:08 p.m. Saturday at Principal Park. Former Iowa Cub and American Association Champion, Turk Wendell, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

