LumberKings to Host Blood Drive at NelsonCorp Field

October 22, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





(Clinton, IA) - The Clinton LumberKings have partnered with the American Red Cross to put on a blood drive at NelsonCorp Field. The drive will take place Monday, November 30th beginning at noon until 5 pm inside the home clubhouse next to the stadium on 6th Avenue North. Donors may park in the lot across the street from NelsonCorp Field.

All presenting donors will receive a coupon for 20% off your total purchase in the LumberkIngs' team store. Donors age 16-24 will receive a $10 e-gift card by email.

Donors can book their appointment in advance by clicking the link here. Booking your donation appointment in advance saves time at registration. Snacks and refreshments will be provided. All donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Plasma from antibody-positive donations may help current coronavirus patients in need.

